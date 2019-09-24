Laurel County Sheriff's deputies are conducting a death investigation following a distressed phone call early Sunday morning.
At approximately 3:28 a.m. Sunday, police found 22-year-old Landon Bond unresponsive at a residence off Sasser Road, approximately 10 miles east of London. Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County transported Landon to St. Joesph Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Landon was an avid cross-country runner and the son of Brian Bond, principal of Hunter Hills Elementary School.
"Landon had been on medical leave from school this semester because he had health complications that involved a hard type of mono called CMV. He also just recently had an MRI on his heart where some heart irregularities were found," said Brian Bond. Police are currently investigating a cause of death.
A message was posted to the Jackson County Run Club remembering Landon Sunday afternoon.
"[Landon] ran his heart out for the school and county he loved. He worked hard to become one of the best high school runners in the state and then to be one of the best collegiate runners in the country," the post read. "I know what the letters 'R.I.P.' usually stand for, but for Landon I’m officially changing it to 'Run in Peace.' You will always be on our minds and in our hearts, Landon."
Brian Bond asks that in lieu of flowers, people donate to the Landon Bond Memorial Scholarship Fund that is being created to aid cross country athletes who need help getting into college. Donations can be made to Souls' Harbor Church, located on 70 Souls Harbor Way in London. If donations are given in the form of checks, Brian Bond asks to specify the check be for the Landon Bond Memorial Scholarship Fund in the memo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.