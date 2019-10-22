Applications are now available for Laurel County’s Youth Agricultural Incentives Program to encourage youth to be involved in making important on-farm investments.

Application Period: October 21 – November 14, 2019 No applications will be accepted after 4 p.m. on November 14.

Application Availability: Laurel County Extension Office

Monday – Friday (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

For More Information:

Contact Laurel County Extension at 606-864-4167

A portion of this funding was provided by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.

Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association

200 County Extension Rd

London, KY 40741

606-864-4167

606-864-4168

LAUREL.EXT@UKY.EDU

Visit laurel.ca.uky.edu/yaip for more details.

