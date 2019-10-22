Applications are now available for Laurel County’s Youth Agricultural Incentives Program to encourage youth to be involved in making important on-farm investments.
Application Period: October 21 – November 14, 2019 No applications will be accepted after 4 p.m. on November 14.
Application Availability: Laurel County Extension Office
Monday – Friday (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
For More Information:
Contact Laurel County Extension at 606-864-4167
A portion of this funding was provided by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association
200 County Extension Rd
London, KY 40741
606-864-4167
606-864-4168
Visit laurel.ca.uky.edu/yaip for more details.
