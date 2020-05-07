Zawko promotes business branding

"Niches are riches."
Those were the words of London business owner, Suzanne Zawko, to women participating in a Ladies of Vision meeting.
Over a dozen women participated in the second meeting in March of this volunteer awareness group to learn more about their community, their leadership opportunities and their role in today's business world.
Ladies of Vision is headed by Billie Swanner with Fourward Progress as an outreach of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce. The program allows women of all ages and all backgrounds to join together for socialization, networking and special speakers who address the needs and trends in today's work force.
Zawko has been involved with the fitness industry and launched her own center, Elevate Fitness, in London with great success. She said, even with the opening of a new fitness facility recently, her business hasn't suffered.
"It's about your brand," she told those attending. "You've got to find a brand and go with it."
Zawko's brand is her focus on women's health. Elevate Fitness is strictly for women only and sets goals to achieve.
"You have to have accountability," she said. "By focusing on women and women's health, I build my brand and have loyal customers."
She carries her mission through by getting to know those who utilize her fitness center and ensuring that their needs are being met in more than just the routine workout. She said to identify the mission of your business and keep a clear view on that mission. Zawko provided some handouts on some ideas to reach that level.
Great branding will attract the right people to the business and those not fitted for those programs will filter out on their own, she said.
"Your business' vision, mission and values are at the heart of your brand keywords," she said. "By slowing down to focus on ironing out your brand, you speed up everything else in your business - creating amazing visuals, delegating to a virtual assistant, attracting dream clients and customers, becoming seen as professional and trustworthy and building an audience that feels a deep connection to your business."
Creating graphics or logos that immediately identify your business is another means to grow your business. Zawko said keeping things simple and easily recognizable are key to that instant recognition.
"Create an avatar that represents your ideal customer," she added. "Get to know your customers and what they want and need."
Zawko said that has proven successful in her own business ventures and encouraged other women considering establishing a business to do the same. She wound down the program by having those participating to identify their strengths and weaknesses while focusing on their strong points.
"Find your good points and build on those," she said. "Women often look more at their weaknesses than their strengths. You've got to find what you are good at and build from there. Find your niche."
