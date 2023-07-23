Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman recently announced $6.5 million in grants to local governments, fiscal courts and universities for 76 projects to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste going into landfills and improve the handling of household hazardous waste.
Among the recipients is the City of London, which was awarded a recycling grant in the amount of $309,110.23.
“Kentucky is fortunate that so many municipalities are stepping up to reuse and recycle to reduce the amount of solid waste piling up in our landfills,” Gov. Beshear said. “This shows care for the environment and for each other.”
This program awards three types of grants:
• The recycling grant provides funds for counties to purchase recycling equipment to promote a sustainable recycling infrastructure in Kentucky.
• The composting grant funds the purchase of equipment to improve composting and promote creative solutions for managing food waste, lawn waste and other organic material.
• The household hazardous waste grant provides funds for counties to conduct annual drop-off events for their citizens to dispose of household chemicals, old electronics and other potentially hazardous wastes.
Gov. Beshear announced 33 recycling grants worth a little over $4.1 million, 33 household hazardous waste grants worth $905,241 and 10 composting grants worth $1.48 million. These grants require a 25 percent local match in the form of cash or in-kind labor, educational activities or advertising to promote the program from those receiving the awards.
Secretary Goodman said some of these projects raise awareness about the importance of recycling home electronic equipment, which can contain metals such as mercury.
“It is important that we dispose of them carefully and keep them out of landfills,” Sec. Goodman said.
Funding for the grants comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, which is generated by a $1.75 fee for each ton of municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky landfills.
To apply for the next round of recycling, composting and household hazardous waste grants, applications should be postmarked or hand-delivered to Division of Waste Management, Recycling and Local Assistance Branch, or emailed to williamt.collins@ky.gov by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024.
For more information about the division’s recycling efforts, please visit the Kentucky Division of Waste Management website.
