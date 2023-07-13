Last week was a big one for the new London Children’s Museum.
Officially opening Saturday, July 1, the museum hosted the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce last Wednesday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the owners and guests.
“It’s a place for kids to play and have fun while teaching and learning,” co-owner James Hendrix said. “Kids are learning how to problem solve.”
Inside the museum, there are several activities to explore including a sound exhibit, dark room, Lego wall, and much more. Stations are set up to mirror workspaces, such as a doctor’s office, a bank, and a farm — all accompanied with gadgets and learning tools.
“We were inspired by the children’s museum in Knoxville,” Hendrix said.
Furthermore, owners James and Maryann Hendrix wanted to offer an affordable, local children’s museum for visitors in the region.
Stations were sponsored by corresponding companies. For example, the bank was sponsored by First National Bank of Manchester and the sound exhibit by Southeast Kentucky Audiology.
The children’s museum offers discounts to teachers, senior citizens, and first responders. Additionally, recurring guests can sign up for membership plans up to one year in advance.
London Children’s Museum is located at 100 Bacho Way, Suite 650. For more information, visit their website at londonchildrensmuseum.com.
