London City Council also addressed two ordinances regarding changes in the current city government in Monday’s regular meeting.
First was the restructuring of the London Utility Commission. The ordinance states that the state and the Department of Local Government both require the city utility commission to become an SPGE (Special Purpose Government Entity) — despite the LUC’s objection — and that the City of London re-establishes the commission with its own operations.
The commission will be comprised of five members, appointed by the Mayor of London. City council members or persons serving on other city boards are prohibited from serving on the utility commission, and those appointed will serve a 4-year term and post a $5,000 bond. Commissioners will be paid $6,000 per year.
The ordinance further states that as a SPGE, the utility commission is responsible for its own hiring and firing procedures, insurance and other benefits from its own budget, and code of conduct. Those may reflect the City of London’s policies but can be streamlined or adjusted to fit the needs of the utility commission.
Functioning separate from the city, the utility commission will also maintain its budget and personnel issues but that an expansions or adjustments to the utilities will be presented before the city council for approval.
Should a financial need arise, that issue must be addressed to the city council.
“The City, when necessary, by, through and when needed, in conjunction with the Commission may borrow money and issue negotiable bonds, in keeping with Kentucky law,” the ordinance states.
The Utility Commission must have a personnel policy, pay scale, and set water and sewer rates as approved by the city council.
Overall, the London Utility Commission will function as a separate entity from the city government, although it require approval for certain actions by the mayor and city council members.
Another ordinance presented to council members was the adoption of the ordinance addressing nepotism and the city’s ethics board.
Previously, no city employee could have a family member closer than a second cousin working in the same department through Ordinance 2022-05. While that appeased some of the claims of nepotism and cronyism in the previous administration, it did prohibit police and firefighters from advancement if another family member was also a member.
Ordinance 2023-10 begins with:
“WHEREAS, this Ordinance is intended to give greater clarity to the Code of Ethics in amendment thereof, by addition or deletion. We have realized a failure in the previous Ordinance to consider a practical social fact that many children follow their parents’ footsteps and vocation in life; this often occurs in police and fire employees’ families. While nepotism may arise in these situations, we have taken care in this Ordinance to allow employment of family members in employees’ families, but at the same time, prevent nepotism. We are also adding “standards of conduct” expected of City Officers and City Employees, including Commissions and Boards’ Members.”
The new ordinance prohibits city officers or employees from practicing nepotism in any form — with the exception of first responders. The reasoning to change the former nepotism ordinance arose because many firefighters and police officer’s children, siblings or other relatives wish to follow in the footsteps of the public services. The prior ordinance prohibited promotions of those relatives, thus forcing them to seek employment outside of London.
The revised ordinance describes the situation of nepotism under the new provisions.
“No City officer or employee shall hire his or her spouse or any other person living or residing in the his/her household or any other person claimed by the officer, employee or spouse as a dependent for tax purposes to any position of employment with the City. Except for the limitations of the preceding statement, nothing contained in this Ordinance shall prevent or prohibit other family members of a City officer or employee from holding a position of employment or a non-elected City Office or prevent the promotion or transfer of a city employee to a position of employment or to a non-elected City Office.
However, no officer or employee shall otherwise exercise any authority or influence or attempt to influence his or her family member’s advancement in employment by way of promotion or transfer nor attempt to gain an advantage for his or her family member ability to contract with the City or influence the performance of a family member’s contract with the City.
Other changes are:
It is recognized that the Mayor of the City of London must approve all employment, advancements, promotions and transfers in the City, but must have knowledge of family relationships addressed in this Ordinance.
Any present officer or employee whose family member has applied for employment or advancement or promotion in employment shall notify the Mayor at the time of the application for employment, advancement or promotion of his or her family member’s application. Any applicant for employment or appointed position shall also notify the Mayor in writing that his or her family member is presently employed by the City.”
The Ethics Board was included in the same ordinance and prohibits a city employee, city officer or person serving on any city board, commission or agency to serve on the ethics board. Members serve 3-year terms as in the previous ordinance, but revisions include removal from office by the Mayor for misconduct, inability, willful neglect of duties or a violation of this Ordinance or upon recommendation by a majority vote of the Board of Ethics supported by written reasons for such recommendation.
Another change is that the City previously was responsible for any legal counsel of ethics board members but now states that such a service will be provided at the approval of the Mayor and the availability of funds.
Another change is: “The City shall provide a policy of liability insurance for the members of the Board of Ethics in the faithful performance of their duties and responsibilities pursuant to this Ordinance.”
The Chairperson shall conduct all meetings of the Board of Ethics and maintain order at such meetings. The Chairperson may obtain city police presence at any meetings deemed necessary by the Chair.
Other than the Chairperson, no member of the Board shall have any authority to act on behalf of the Board unless authorized by the Board.
The Board shall make a record of all hearings. However, the Board is subject to the requirements and exceptions of the Kentucky Open Meetings and Open Records laws (Kentucky Open Meetings Law, generally KRS 61.800 to 61.850; Kentucky Open Records Law, generally, KRS 61.872 to 61.884).
To refer any information concerning violations of this Ordinance to the Mayor, the City Council, Code Enforcement Board, the County Attorney, the Commonwealth Attorney, Kentucky Attorney General or other appropriate persons or bodies as is necessary.
Complaint forms shall be made available on the City of London website and at the Office of the London City Clerk. All complaints alleging any violation of the provisions of this Ordinance shall be submitted to the Board of Ethics. The complaints shall be in writing sworn to by the Complainant in the presence of a Notary Public. The Board shall forward a copy of the sworn Complaint within ten (10) working days to any officer or employee of the City or City Agency who is the subject of the complaint; the person who is the subject of the Complaint shall have ten (10) working days to file a written response with the Ethics Board.
Regarding complaints and findings by the Ethics Board, the ordinance states:
If the Board concludes that the complaint is not within its jurisdiction, is frivolous or without any factual basis, the Board shall immediately terminate the inquiry, reduce the conclusion to writing and transmit a copy of its decision to the complainant and the person against whom the complaint was filed. If the Board also finds or believes the allegations of the Complaint may also constitute a crime and referral is made to the Commonwealth Attorney, County Attorney or Kentucky Attorney General, such does not prevent the Board from exercising jurisdiction of the matter inasmuch as the same may also be unethical behavior and a violation of this Ordinance.
In referrals and complaints, the addition of the Kentucky Attorney General was added to further address the extent of potential violations of the Ethics Board.
