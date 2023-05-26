Trucks traveling through Main Street will not be permitted to use dynamic braking systems (commonly called Jake Brakes) through city ordinance 2023-21, which was passed by a 4-3 vote.
The issue came to a tie among council members with London Mayor Randall Weddle casting the deciding vote in the stalemate that had council members Donnie Philpot, Holly Little and Kip Jervis voting in favor while Justin Young, Stacy Benge and Kelly Greene cast a nay vote.
The vote came after some discussion in which Young said he thought it was a misuse of police time to chase down trucks that might violate the ordinance. Greene said she understood the complaints from business owners over the noise from the large trucks, and suggested perhaps a noise ordinance would be more appropriate than restricting the use of the special brakes.
Weddle replied that the noise was one issue but the primary complaint was that the noise from the use of the special brakes disrupted businesses - even court proceedings in both the federal and state court buildings. The vibration of businesses' windows and doors of the loud noises from the Jake Brakes have also been a source of concern from citizens, he added.
The ordinance does, however, allow the use of the special brakes in emergency situations, just as to avoid an accident.
Benge asked about the signs that direct large trucks along the KY 192/Hal Rogers Parkway as a truck route, with Weddle stating that the signs will be posted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The councilman then questioned about posting signs prohibiting the use of Jake Brakes.
"We will post signs at the beginning of North Main and South Main," Weddle replied.
Friday's approval of the ordinance was the second reading, which will become official once the ordinance is printed in the local newspaper as is required by state law.
Another ordinance that generated discussion was the abandoned properties ordinance. That ordinance will have fines of $1.50 per $100 property value for neglected properties, some of which have safety issues such as electrical and fire hazards.
When Young questioned sections of that ordinance, Weddle explained that the majority of blighted and abandoned properties are owned by people who reside outside of London.
"They don't live here; they don't care," Weddle said. "But we have elderly people who are concerned."
Weddle assured council members - and the public watching the meeting on live stream - that actions against blighted property owners took a long process that includes mailing out several letters before the issue goes before the Code Enforcement Board. He added that even if that board found violations, many times the assessed fines still remained delinquent and the case was taken to the circuit court level.
"But the old ordinance had no teeth," the mayor continued. "We lost the last case - they laughed us out of the courtroom because there was nothing else in the ordinance."
Young, however, voiced concern over a higher property tax rate for those property owners.
"I don't think putting a higher tax is the way to get something fixed. There are people who are financially distressed or ill and can't take care of their property," he said.
"One of the things that this thing says is unsafe electrical and hazardous fires. You have to have things in place. You have those people that don't even live here that owns property and do nothing with it. Then what do we do? It becomes an eyesore, then you have these homeless people that are coming out of the woods and living in these houses. Our seniors - there's a vast majority - the amount of calls we get at City Hall is that these people don't even live here and you have an elderly person living next door that is literally begging for help," Weddle said. "Without this ordinance, there's nothing we can do for her."
Greene said she would like to see a monthly report on actions taken, an issue she addressed during the first reading of the ordinance. Weddle said that could be provided.
Greene then went on to say that there are several properties in city limits that have garbage and other trash accumulating - an issue that Weddle said should be referred to Code Enforcement. Other council members then named some other properties that could also be included - one of which was the old T-Bird apartments. Weddle said several of those were already being addressed, with comments from City Inspector Josh Wilson and City Safety Officer Rick Cochrane providing information on those specific properties.
After further discussion, council members voted 5 to 1 in favor of the second reading of that ordinance - with Young being the sole "no" vote. Friday's reading was the final step before the ordinance goes into effect once published in the local newspaper.
In an unanimous vote, the London City Council approved a request from the City Tourism Commission to apply for a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act. The grant will require a matching contribution from the tourism commission as a "50/50" split. The council approval also allows the tourism commission to use funds from their account to match that grant.
