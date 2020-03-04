Traffic along Main Street was blocked while London City firefighters battled a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
The home is located beside Family Dollar Store and is owned by Linda Reep, who was not home when the fire began.
Reep said she had been out of town and arrived back early Wednesday morning. She remained in the house until around noon, then went to Walmart to purchase a new TV.
"Somebody has broken in and took my TVs," she said. "So I went to Walmart and got another one. I pulled in the driveway and saw the house was on fire."
Reep looked at the place she has called home since childhood, watching firefighters direct streams of water into the attic as smoke billowed through downtown London.
"I guess now all I have is a new TV," she said, sadly.
Reep added that she had a dog and cat inside the home and was concerned whether either had managed to escape. Firefighters at the scene said the home was filled with smoke when they attempted to go inside but did not see either animal.
As of 5:27 p.m., firefighters remained on the scene and the street remained blocked.
