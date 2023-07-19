LONDON — Last week, the London Police Department announced via Facebook that they are partnering with the Louisville Division of the FBI to help protect the community from online scams and fraud.
The program will kick off on July 20 at 4 p.m. at the London Community Center. Additionally, the London Police Department will live stream the presentation on their Facebook page for those who are unavailable in person.
Special Agent Christopher A. Hubbuch, a resident of London and a member of the FBI, will deliver a special presentation titled “You’ve Won! Awareness and Best Practices to Avoid Becoming a Victim of Fraud and Scams.”
The local community is encouraged to come out or watch online. Special Agent Hubbuch will give handouts to those in attendance and will stay after to answer any questions.
