LONDON — Officials from London, Corbin and Somerset met at the London-Corbin Airport Tuesday morning to sign an historic agreement in an effort to bring passenger airline service to Southeast Kentucky.
A memorandum of understanding was signed by London Mayor Troy Rudder, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, along with representatives from the London and Somerset airports and economic development officials.
The communities agreed to support the introduction of passenger airline service at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, and air cargo service at the London-Corbin Airport.
The initiative is designed to create new regional jobs and new pathways to Southeastern Kentucky, and to increase the global presence of all three cities.
Lake Cumberland Regional Airport previously offered chartered passenger airline service and has a terminal that already meets TSA requirements. The memorandum signed Tuesday allows it to include the London and Corbin markets in its resume when it seeks bids from commercial airlines to resume passenger service from Somerset to medium or large hubs.
The London-Corbin Airport is not equipped for passenger airline service at present. It would have to spend millions of dollars to upgrade its terminal to meet TSA specifications. But the airport is perfect for air cargo/freight and is already servicing private carriers. With major hubs from FedEx and UPS, along with several large distribution centers, London-Laurel County is recognized as a regional transportation center.
The agreement signed Tuesday is a win-win for both airports and represents a unique partnership between London, Corbin and Somerset in their ongoing efforts to support economic development in the region.
