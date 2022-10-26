A London couple were indicted Friday for sex charges involving three children — the youngest of which ranged between one week and 21 months old.
Brandon Robert Johnson, 21, of Willow Branch Road in London, and Sada B. Elizabeth Caldwell, 19, of 225 Taylor Circle Road in London, are named in the seven-count indictment.
Caldwell is changed with first-degree sodomy by “engaging in deviate sexual intercourse” with the child between January 2019 and September 30, 2021. The child was born in late December 2018. Johnson is charged with “use of a minor in a sexual performance” between January 2019 and September 2021 — the same child.
Caldwell and Johnson are both charged with first-degree sodomy from January 2017 through September 2021 of a child who was three years old until it was seven years old in another count.
Johnson faces a count of second-degree rape of a child in that same time period — with that child being 11 to 15 years old. Caldwell is charged with complicity to the rape by “aiding, abetting and failing to prevent” Johnson from doing so.
Both are charged with possession of matter portraying a child in a sexual performance, distributing matter portraying a child in a sexual performance, and use of a minor in a sexual performance. The last charge involves the younger child — who would have been a week old and 21 months old during the time frame of the incidents.
Johnson and Caldwell both appeared in Laurel Circuit Court to answer the charges, and both were taken into custody. Johnson’s bond is set at $150,000 cash while Caldwell is held under $100,000 cash. They are allowed no contact with the victims, no further violations, no drug or alcohol usage as part of their bond conditions.
They are scheduled for a court appearance on December 14.
In another twisted case of sexual and physical abuse, Joseph C. Bauman, 38; Melissa L. Nalley, also known as Melissa L. Daley, 37; and Angus Brian Cottone, 30 — all of Cornn Cemetery Road in London — are named in a five-count indictment for incidents occurring from August 2019 through June 2022.
Bauman is charged with second-degree assault against a 12-year-old by repeatedly shooting (child) with a BB gun, as well as second-degree assault against a 28-year-old by cutting her with a knife and threatening to seriously harm her. He is additionally charged with first-degree criminal abuse for “intentionally causing torture or cruel punishment” to the 12-year-old.
Baughman and Cottone are charged with complicity to commit first-degree sodomy by failing to stop the 28-year-old from “engaging in deviate sexual intercourse” with the 12-year-old. Nalley and Cottone are charged with complicity to commit first-degree criminal abuse by failing to stop Baughman from abusing the 12-year-old. Court documents indicate that all three are currently in jail with each being held under $250,000 cash bond.
Those were among several other indictments involving criminal offenses against minor aged children.
• Ashley Blanton, 26, of East 9th Street in London, is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child between January 1 and July 27, 2022. The indictment states Blanton intentionally abused the child, who was six months to one year old at the time of the incident, and caused the child to be in danger of death or serious physical injury.
• James Herbert Brick, 62, of KOA Campground Road in Cherokee, North Carolina, is charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor on November 4, 2021. Brick was arrested after a teen girl whom he’d taken from her home in North Carolina began giving the TikTok distress hand signals to motorists traveling along I-75 in London that November day last year. A motorist recognized the signal and contacted police, who stopped Brick’s vehicle. The teen girl said Brick lived nearby her home in North Carolina and went with him, traveling to his relatives in Ohio. But the relatives learned the girl had been reported missing and made the two leave.
Brick has previously been indicted for kidnapping of the teen, who was held in safety until her family arrived in London and returned home with her.
He remains held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. His bond for the latest indictment is set at $25,000 cash.
• Willie Joe Napolean Metcalf, 24, of Byble Road in London, is charged with one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a child between January 1 and March 31, 2022. The indictment states that Metcalf “on two or more occasions” had sexual intercourse with the child who was just a month away from her 5th birthday and subjected her to sexual contact “in a continuing course of conduct.”
• Adam Eric Pennington, 35, of Farmers Road in London, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a 9-year-old on January 6, 2022 by subjecting the child to sexual contact.
Although not involving a minor age child, a Booneville woman is charged with two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree sodomy between September 27 and September 30, 2022.
Beverly Elizabeth Campbell, 41, described as “a person in a position of authority” is accused of having sexual intercourse with the victim on during that period and having “deviate sexual intercourse with the victim on September 27, 28 and 30.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
