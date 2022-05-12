Burger lovers rejoice as London Downtown has declared Main Street Week 2022 to be Burger Week this week through Saturday.
Main Street Week is an annual week-long celebration in May that is dedicated to promoting historical downtown areas, originally intended in Kentucky to curb the late 20th century economic downturn in the commonwealth by the Kentucky Main Street Program.
The week brings attention and traffic to the downtown areas of towns across the commonwealth, boosting the economy and revitalization efforts in the process.
For the 2022 edition of the event, London Downtown is dedicating the week to the restaurants of London. Participating locations include The Abbey, Butchers Pub, Local Honey, Weaver’s on Fourth, Sauced, The Grind and Bluegrass Baker.
Throughout the ongoing week, London Downtown has posted updates to their Facebook wall promoting special burgers from each of the restaurants such as the butcher’s burger from Butchers Pub, which is topped with pimento cheese; the limited time bacon cheeseburger pizza from Sauced, a standard pizza with burger toppings and ground beef crumbles; the chili cheeseburger from The Abbey, featuring chili and coleslaw; and most recently the smokehouse burger from Local Honey, which features pulled pork, gouda cheese, coleslaw and is topped off with pickled okra.
The festivities don’t just stop with delicious burgers from around the town, as customers who save and upload their receipt to London Downtown’s Burger Week page will be entered into a raffle to win a $25 gift card, with multiple being handed out on Sunday, May 15.
Check in daily with London Downtown’s Facebook and Instagram pages, where the organization will be doing daily giveaways.
London Downtown’s partner for this year’s Main Street Week is FNBM Bank, with both the organization and the bank receiving awards from the Main Street Program.
Outside of London’s burger specific week, the rest of the commonwealth can celebrate Main Street Week as well, even beyond other town-specific events.
The Main Street Program laid out an agenda for celebrating the week, with Monday being declared ‘Meet Me on Main’ day, where residents are encouraged to hang around and partake in anything downtown.
Tuesday was listed as ‘Wine and Dine Downtown’ day, encouraging people to enjoy a meal or even some cocktails in downtown establishments.
Wednesday was labeled as ‘Wild About Downtown’ day, encouraging celebrators to run around the town area, shopping, eating or all of the above.
Thursday is ‘Take Me Out Thursday’, encouraging lovebirds or mere platonic friends to take someone out to the town, once again enjoying the local eateries and shops, as well as any entertainment.
Friday will be ‘Celebrate Main Street’ day where residents are merely encouraged to appreciate their downtown and celebrate with whatever festivities may be provided. Regional specific entertainment includes South Laurel Bands performing a Pops in the Park concert at 7 p.m.
The final day of Main Street Week, Saturday, is ‘Shop Main Street’ day, which encourages locals to not just shop in their local stores in the downtown, but also to participate in farmers markets, which are held early Saturday mornings.
All of those who have not yet celebrated downtown are encouraged to do so as the week progresses, and those who have celebrated are encouraged to continue to do so as there are still plenty of festivities and burgers still on the agenda.
