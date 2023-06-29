A London man already wanted on several warrants was arrested Friday on charges of receiving stolen property and fleeing police.
Daniel Arthur, 44, is facing charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to a release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the arrest occurred around 5:14 p.m. Friday evening off American Greeting Card Road, approximately nine miles south of London, after Deputy Austyn Weddle was dispatched to a complaint that a man accused of stealing a motorcycle earlier was in a church parking lot armed with a gun.
Upon Dep. Weddle’s arrival, the man identified as Arthur fled on foot into the wood line and on behind nearby apartments — ignoring multiple commands to stop as the deputy gave chase.
Once Dep. Weddle caught up to Arthur, according to the sheriff’s office, the suspect dropped to the ground and was taken into custody. During the arrest, pills were discovered in his possession.
Afterward, it was revealed that Arthur was wanted on several warrants including two Laurel County indictments charging him with a first-degree robbery charge and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, as well as district court warrants charging him with receiving stolen property $1,000 or more but under $10,000; and failure to appear in court.
Arthur has been taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center where he remains jailed at press time in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Assisting on the scene were K-9/Shift Sergeant Gary Mehler, Dep. Byron Grimes, Laurel County Constable Robert Smith, Corbin Police and Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies.
Arthur has been arraigned and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on his new charges in Laurel District Court on July 6.
