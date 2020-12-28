LONDON — A London man was arrested on Wednesday after he chased his father-in-law down the sidewalk while shooting a gun, according to the London Police Department.
At 6:21 p.m., London Police Department was dispatched to a complaint of shots fired on 3rd Street. Through investigation, William Allen, 37, of London was arrested.
While officers were investigating, dispatch received a call advising law enforcement that Allen, a resident on the corner of East 2nd Street and McFadden Lane, was chasing his father-in-law down the sidewalk firing a pistol.
While searching for shell casings, several neighbors told officers that Allen was chasing another man while shooting a gun several times. Officers were able to recover the pistol and locate several shell casings.
Ofc. Dillon Blair arrested Allen and charged him with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Ofc. Dillon Blair initially responded to the complaint and was assisted by Sgt. Travis Couch, Ofc. Drew Jackson, Ofc. Ben Webb, Laurel Co. Sheriff Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier.
