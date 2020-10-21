A London man was arrested for attempted murder, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, burglary and other charges after he reportedly forced his ex-girlfriend, her four children and her sister into a vehicle before holding his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and taking her out of sight.
William Robert Overbey, age 56, of Glenn View Road, London was arrested on Wednesday at approximately 6:33 a.m. The arrest occurred off KY 490 in a business parking lot approximately 5 miles north of London.
According to the report from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:33 p.m. Tuesday Overbey entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend who had recently obtained an Emergency Protective Order against him. The report states he brandished a handgun forcing his ex-girlfriend, her four children, and the victim's sister into a vehicle.
Overbey then forced his ex-girlfriend to drive to a location on Litton Town Road approximately 2 miles away where he collected cell phones from those in the vehicle and threw the phones out the window.
The report then states Overbey forced his girlfriend at gunpoint out of the vehicle forcing her to walk onto railroad tracks nearby and out of sight of other individuals.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, one of the occupants in the vehicle still had a cell phone and was able to call 911 for help.
Overbey and his ex-girlfriend were not immediately located.
The victim was able to escape at about 6 a.m. Wednesday and get help from her sister, the report from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said.
Laurel County deputies saturated the area with extra patrols attempting to locate Overbey, including a location on Chapel Road where individuals had reported he might be located. While deputies were in that area, they heard a gunshot in the vicinity and were dispatched by 911 to a complaint of a shot fired from a pistol from a male subject at a business off KY 490 nearby.
Upon arrival at the scene, deputies scuffled with the male subject there who was later identified as the suspect being sought – Overbey.
Deputies learned through investigation that Overbey had attempted to take the keys of a vehicle from an employee at the business and had fired a round toward the victim during the attempted theft, according to the Sheriff's Office report. Overbey was still armed with a pistol when arrested.
Overbey was charged with first-degree burglary, five counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, kidnapping, attempted theft by unlawful taking – auto, attempted murder, resisting arrest, public intoxication – controlled substances, fourth-degree assault and violation of Kentucky EPO.
In addition, Overbey was wanted on a Laurel District Court order of arrest.
Overbey was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for possible drug overdose and then was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
The female victim had minor injuries but did not require medical attention.
One deputy received minor injuries and damage to his uniform during arrest of the suspect.
Assisting the Laurel County Sheriff's Office was Kentucky State Police, London City Police and the Constable's office.
