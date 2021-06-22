A London man was arrested early Monday morning for reportedly shooting his wife twice in the chest.
Stephen Wombles, age 37, was arrested at about 4:05 a.m. off Lake Road, approximately 4 miles west of London. He was charged with first-degree assault – domestic violence.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office said apparently there had been an altercation at the residence there between Wombles and his wife. The wife was shot twice in the chest with a shotgun causing serious physical injury to her.
The victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.
Wombles was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy James Fox, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, and Detective Taylor McDaniel who is the case officer.
