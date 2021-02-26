RICHMOND — A London man was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge in Richmond on Tuesday.
Daterrion Brigance, 19, turned himself in after Richmond Police Department made a social media post asking for information about his whereabouts.
The post was made at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday and the police department updated that he was arrested at 11:40 p.m.
As of Friday, he is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.
No further details about the incident leading to his arrest were available.
Brigance is a former South Laurel football player and had signed a letter of intent to play football at Lindsey Wilson College this school year.
