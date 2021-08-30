A London man was arrested for murder Monday afternoon after a female was found dead and bound to a mattress in a back bedroom of the man's residence.
Scott Edward Pressley, age 47, of Amelia Drive was arrested at approximately 2:26 p.m. The arrest occurred following an investigation conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office after the female was found. Details of who found her were not given by the Sheriff's Office.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release, Pressley bound the female victim and the next day found her dead and covered her body in items from around the residence in an attempt to hide her body.
Pressley, the resident of the home where the victim was found, was charged with murder and was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort on Tuesday for positive identification on the victim and to assist on determining the cause of death.
Assisting on the investigation were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Major Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Allen Turner, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Brian France, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Brad Mink, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.
Also assisting were: the Laurel County Coroner's Office and Corbin City Police Department.
