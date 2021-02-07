London man charged with two more counts of rape

LONDON — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has charged a London man with two additional counts of rape after he was already charged with rape of a juvenile on Sunday.
Dana Jones, 58, of London was charged on Friday with first-degree rape and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor regarding a 15-year-old female juvenile who had been given alcohol at Jone’s residence off Old Whitley Road near London.
The second additional charges was first-degree rape regarding a reported rape of a 19-year-old female victim at Jone’s residence off Old Whitley Road near London.
A check of Jones' home on Old Whitley Road led to his arrest on Sunday around 5 a.m.
Laurel Sheriff's deputies responded to a call that a 14-year-old juvenile female was at Jones' home and conducted a welfare check. During that investigation it was learned that Jones had reportedly raped and sexually assaulted the juvenile. Deputies also found sexual material with juveniles on Jones' cell phone.
Jones was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of first-degree; rape first-degree sexual abuse; and possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by minor.
Detective Taylor McDaniel is heading the investigation, and was assisted at the scene by Lieut. Chris Edwards, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy James Fox.
