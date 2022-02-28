LAUREL COUNTY — A London man died Friday after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening.
Laurel County Sheriff's traffic crash Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink is investigating the vehicle versus pedestrian traffic fatality which occurred on KY 363, approximately 3 miles south of London on Thursday at approximately 7:43 p.m.
Deputy Mink reports that a 1998 Chevrolet Geo tracker driven by Slade Cansler, 38, of Corbin traveling southbound on KY 363 struck a pedestrian identified as Kenneth Martin, age 32, of London causing critical injuries.
Martin was flown by PHI helicopter to UT in Knoxville for treatment and was pronounced dead on Friday.
Cansler was not injured.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Travis Napier, and Deputy Dylan Messer. Also assisting were: London Laurel rescue squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Laurel County Fire Department. The investigation is continuing by Deputy Brad Mink.
