A London man pled guilty last week in connection to a 2019 nonfatal overdose, Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele announced Monday.
David Lee Shane Cornett, 38, changed his plea on Thursday in Laurel Circuit Court — acknowledging his guilt on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Pratt prosecuted the case, which involved the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responding on March 30, 2022, to a woman suffering a reaction to taking fentanyl.
Their investigation determined that she had received it from Cornett, thinking it was heroin. LCSO was later able to recover physical evidence confirming that the defendant was trafficking fentanyl.
Cornett is set to be sentenced in Laurel Circuit Court on April 19. He remains lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
