A London man who pled guilty last month in connection to a 2019 nonfatal overdose has been sentenced to eight years in prison, Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele announced Friday.
David Lee Shane Cornett, 38, was sentenced on April 19 in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Pratt prosecuted the case, which involved the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responding on March 30, 2022, to a woman suffering a reaction to taking fentanyl.
Their investigation determined that she had received it from Cornett, thinking it was heroin, and overdosed — requiring medical attention. LCSO was later able to recover physical evidence confirming that the defendant was trafficking fentanyl.
Under Kentucky law, Cornett will have to serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.