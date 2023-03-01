A man charged with multiple counts of rape and sodomy of a child will serve 30 years in prison.
Trevor Donald Collins, 24, of Scott Street in London, was sentenced in Laurel Circuit Court on Feb. 15. He pled guilty to one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sodomy of a then 9-year-old child.
Collins was indicted in May 2021 charging him with four counts of rape and five counts of sodomy that occurred over a 10-month period.
A co-defendent in the case, Jessica Renee Odell, 29, also of Scott Street in London, was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse of the same child in the indictment. She pled guilty to three counts of first-degree sex abuse.
Both avoided a jury trial in December by entering guilty pleas to the charges and were set for sentencing on Feb. 15.
Court documents indicate that Odell asked to withdraw her guilty plea during the Feb. 15 sentencing hearing, although she is still scheduled for sentencing on April 19.
Collins and Odell were arrested after a social worker requested a check on a child that was being subjected to abuse. When London City Police conducted a check of the home they discovered suspected methamphetamine, baggies and a pipe as well as several electronic and sexual devices.
The couple was charged with trafficking controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of their arrests on Feb. 22, 2021. They have remained incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center since that time, held under $150,000 cash bond.
