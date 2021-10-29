LONDON — A London man won the Kentucky Lottery this week, getting a $100,000 prize on a $30 scratch-off ticket.
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed a Break Fort Knox Scratch-off ticket on Tuesday at Circle K on Gordon Hill Pike in Corbin.
He handed the ticket to his wife to scratch off. “I scratched it off and I said, ‘A hundred thousand?’ He said, ‘No, you’re looking at the wrong number,’” she said.
“I figured she was looking at the wrong number, we’ve done that before,” he said.
The ticket matched the number 27 in the first spot on the fourth row where located below was the $100,000 prize.
The Laurel County man received a check for $71,000, after taxes.
He told lottery officials they plan to use the winnings to pay off bills.
“This is a blessing,” he said.
Circle K will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.