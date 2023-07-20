London’s police chief is up for a very high honor.
The City of London announced on Facebook Monday that Chuck Johnson has been nominated for Chief of the Year through the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP).
The 28-year law enforcement veteran became chief of the London Police Department seven months ago. Since then, Johnson has brought major improvements to the department — resulting in a notable boost in morale and a positive shift in direction amongst the police force.
“We are incredibly proud of Chief Chuck Johnson’s nomination for Chief of the Year,” said Mayor Randall Weddle. “His commitment to excellence, innovative approaches, and collaborative efforts have brought about transformative change to our police department. This nomination is well-deserved recognition of his outstanding leadership and the positive direction in which our city is headed.”
With Johnson at the helm, London Police Department has experienced unprecedented collaboration with other local first response agencies. Johnson is being recognized for his dedication, vision, and proven leadership.
Chief Johnson also demonstrates a willingness to improve himself professionally — having just last week completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Command Course held in Quantico, Virginia, July 9-14.
The National Command Course was created by the FBI’s training section to offer executive level training to chiefs and sheriffs from agencies with less than 50 sworn personnel, according to LPD. Approximately 83% of law enforcement agencies in the United States fall into this category. The training topics include strategic leadership, image management, officer wellness, and preventing targeted violence.
Candidates for the National Command Course must be nominated and selected to attend the class. Chief Johnson was nominated by the FBI London Resident Agency and selected by the FBI Louisville Field Office.
The Chief of the Year winner will be announced next month at the KACP Annual Conference.
Johnson, who is a lifelong Laurel County resident, comes from a law enforcement family. His father, Charlie Johnson, began his career in the 1960s as a fingerprint clerk for the FBI and has most recently served as a school resource officer with the sheriff’s department.
His wife, Sharon, is the daughter of former Laurel County Sheriff Gene Hollon. They have five children and one grandchild.
