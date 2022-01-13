robbery

Information on this man is being sought after he robbed a gas station on Thursday.

 Photo contributed

LONDON — At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, an unidentified male robbed the KY-192 BP Station at gunpoint.

Approximately $300 was taken from the register.

The unidentified male is a Black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, slim-build, was last seen wearing white shoes, a grey and navy blue hoodie, and possibly gray skinny-leg sweatpants.

Anyone with information is requested to speak with Investigating Detectives Lt. Jackson and Sgt. Robinson at (606) 878-7004.

Assisting on-scene was the Laurel County Sheriff's Department, and the Kentucky State Police.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you