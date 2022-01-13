LONDON — At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, an unidentified male robbed the KY-192 BP Station at gunpoint.
Approximately $300 was taken from the register.
The unidentified male is a Black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, slim-build, was last seen wearing white shoes, a grey and navy blue hoodie, and possibly gray skinny-leg sweatpants.
Anyone with information is requested to speak with Investigating Detectives Lt. Jackson and Sgt. Robinson at (606) 878-7004.
Assisting on-scene was the Laurel County Sheriff's Department, and the Kentucky State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.