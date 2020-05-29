London Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Madison Paige Engle. She was last seen in the area of Betty Jane Apartments on South US 25 in London, wearing black sweat pants, a white t-shirt and white Nike shoes. Anyone with information is asked to please call Dispatch at (606) 878-7000 or the London Police Department at (606) 878-7004.
breaking
London Police seeking public's help in locating missing teen
