The London Convention and Tourism Commission said the $45,000 paid to a music group who did not end up performing due to the COVID pandemic has been returned.
The commission issued a statement Monday afternoon to "notify the citizens of London that the debt owed to the Tourism Commission in the amount of 45k for services not performed by the former Bowling Family music group have been repaid in the full amount."
The statement further says, "The Tourism Commission had worked diligently with the City Attorney over the last couple years to recoup the funds but our attempts were unsuccessful. At the beginning of the year The Tourism Commission obtained new legal representation. The Tourism Commission would like to thank Mr. Conrad Cessna with the firm Cessna & George Law Firm for a quick resolution to the matter and return of all monies owed."
In the recent audit of city and city tourism operations, auditors wrote that the $45,000 payment - from tourism funds - to host the event remained unpaid. The Music Fest usually took place in early May. However, in January 2020, the check for the full amount was sent to organizer Mike Bowling. When COVID-19 cancelled all public gatherings, the concert was moved up to 2021. However, the Bowling Family gospel group has since split up, leaving the tourism commission holding the bag for the entire amount.
