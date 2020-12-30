London Walmart will be closing temporarily at 2 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Friday.
The store posted on Facebook Wednesday morning:
Out of abundance of caution, our store will be closing today 12-30-20 at 2pm for additional cleaning and stocking and we will be reopening on Friday the 1st at 7am. Pharmacy will be open with alternative pickup options. Those options will be curbside pickup and mail delivery.
Curbside pickup- pharmacy associates will bring items to customers car with non-contact sign method. Phone number for curbside pickup is 606-872-1405.
Mail delivery - customer can call the pharmacy and request mail delivery, the pharmacy will mail it to the customers home.
Phil Keene with Walmart's Corporate Affairs team said in a statement, “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.
“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
