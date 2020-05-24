LONDON — A London woman was arrested for murder Saturday evening.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melzena Moore, age 41, of Moriah Church Road at approximately 5:44 p.m.
Investigators reported that a neighbor to the victim found the victim on the front porch near the front door of the victim's residence with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The victim lived on Cole Road.
Investigators developed leads on the location of a possible suspect and determined through investigation that the suspect shot the victim overnight, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim‘s name will not be released until next of kin is notified. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's office.
The arrest of Moore occurred in London after deputies located her off Jervis Lane.
Moore was charged with murder and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. She is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that no motive has been determined and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story.
