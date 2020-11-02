LONDON — A London woman has been charged with the shooting of her boyfriend.
Shana Shoemake, 27, was arrested for first-degree assault and booked in the Laurel County Detention Center at 6:51 a.m. Monday.
According to the London Police Department, officers responded to a shooting complaint at Shoemake's residence at 105 South Hill Street at 12:17 a.m.
Police found 20-year-old Jordan Dykes outside on a hallway landing with a gunshot wound to his chest, a report from the police department said.
Neighbors told officers they heard a loud "pop" and then heard Dykes knock on their door, requesting them to call 911, a press release said.
According to police, police were told Dykes had been shot by his girlfriend, Shoemake, while at her residence.
Shoemake had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers and was later located by the Laurel County Sheriff's Department at a residence located at 5705 Johnson Road. Dykes was air-lifted to the UK Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.
The investigation into this matter is still ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.