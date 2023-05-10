The county recorded its second fatal traffic accident of 2023 on Monday afternoon, with a London woman killed in a two-vehicle crash.
According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Shaina Laster, 44, of London, was driving along Tomcat Trail near the intersection with Rose Jones Lane when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an ongoing westbound vehicle. Laster was transported to Saint Joseph London hospital for life-threatening injuries, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The driver of the oncoming vehicle, Kara Smith, 31, also of London, was transported to Saint Joseph London for injuries sustained in the crash. Smith also had three small children in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Sheriff’s Office press release stated that it is unknown if the children had any injuries.
The crash is being investigated by Sheriff’s K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler. Assisting at the scene were Deputies Stephen Walker and Noah Ritchie, Bush Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad and Laurel County Coroner.
The first fatality of the year occurred on Jan. 7 at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 192-Bypass.
