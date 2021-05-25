lso k9

Laurel Sheriff's Special Deputy Michelle Day stands with her K-9 Dakota who successfully completed the Burned Remains HRD K-9 training, the first ever of its kind in the United States. The training was presented by Western Carolina University's Division of Educational Outreach and WCU Emergency and Disaster Management Program. Laurel County Sheriff John Root offered his congratulations for this accomplishment stating that this team is an asset to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and the citizens of Laurel County and surrounding counties. | Photo contributed

