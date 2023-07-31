[NOTE: The following has been updated to correct a title and the number of fire departments awaiting trucks.]
Although the November 2022 election placed all six incumbent magistrates back in office, some voters will find themselves in new districts.
The re-apportionment of magisterial districts is reviewed every 10 years in order to balance changes in the population from district to district.
In Laurel County, only one district did not require changes - that being District 6, which is served by Richard Bales.
Changes to the other 5 magistrate district lines are:
• District 1, represented by John Crawford, will remove the Sublimity #2 precinct with 1,327 residents and 804 from the McHargue precinct. McHargue, however, has been partially dissolved into Stansberry precinct. But the addition of the Rough Creek precinct into District 1 places the total number of residents to 9,983.
• District 2, represented by Danny Smith, lost 915 residents by the redistricting, but adds 804 with the Spring Cut precinct addition. That brings the resident total in District 2 to 10,807.
• Bobby Overbey is the District 3 magistrate and increased his territory with the addition of precinct London #6 by 84 residents, giving that district 10,275.
• District 4 reduced some area of London #7 by 84, bringing the residential total in that area to 9,975. Jeff Book is magistrate in District 4.
• Billy Oakley represents the District 5 magisterial area and added Sublimity #2 precinct to that area, adding 1,327 residents. That brings District 5's population to 10,692.
• With no changes made to the existing precincts in District, Richard Bales' area totals 10,881 residents.
The Fiscal Court must reapportion the districts after the Census so that the districts are contingious, compact and as equal in population as possible according to state law.
With the reapportions, the precincts in the 6 Magisterial Districts are as listed below:
• District 1 - Sublimity, Rough Creek #2, Campground, London #3, Rough Creek, Stansberry and London East
• District 2 - Fariston, Lily, Felts, Fariston #2 and Spring Cut
• District 3 - Blackwater, Bush, Lake, London #1, Maplesville, Johnson, McWhorter, London #6 and London #2
• District 4 - East Bernstadt #1, East Bernstadt #2, Viva, Oakley, Crossroads, Pittsburg, London #7 and Liberty
• District 5 - London #5, Sublimity #2, Colony, London #4, Hart, Hart #2, Colony #2, and Liberty #2
• District 6 - Campbell, Cold Hill, Independence, Level Green, Keavy, Rockhouse and South Laurel.
The new magisterial districts were approved during Thursday's monthly meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
Magistrates also approved hiring two janitorial personnel for the Laurel County Judicial Center. Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said both had prior experience and will be hired in at $13.50 per hour, effective Aug. 1. The two new employees are William Johnson and Deidre Messer.
Five fire departments are still awaiting their new fire trucks. Westerfield asked CSEPP Coordinator David Williams for an update, with Williams stating that Colony, Keavy, McWhorter, Crossroads and West Knox had not yet arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.