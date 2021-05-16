WILLIAMSBURG — The 2021 female recipient of the H.N. & Frances C. Berger Award from University of the Cumberlands is Mallory Allen. The H.N. & Frances C. Berger Awards honor a male and female student from the senior class who demonstrate outstanding leadership and service to the university and to the larger community as a whole. Recipients must also demonstrate sound academic achievements.
Mallory is the daughter of Steve and Dawn Allen of Corbin. She is receiving a degree in biology with a minor in chemistry.
Mallory has been member of the J.T. Vallandingham Honor Society; the Pre-Health Club, serving as president and communications director; the Beta Beta Beta Biology Honor Society, serving as secretary; Alpha Lambda Delta First Year Honor Society, serving as secretary; and Gamma Sigma Epsilon Chemistry Honor Society. She has also been a member of the women's junior varsity soccer team and was an Academic All-Conference selection multiple years.
Mallory has worked on campus as a Hearst Scholar. She also received the A.T. Siler Service Award and was named a Hutton Scholar for completing 200+ hours of community service. Mallory has tutored high school students for the ACT college entrance exam and volunteered in numerous service and ministry opportunities, including children's church, the Angel Tree Program, and Special Olympics, among others. Mallory has also participated in three mission trips to Haiti, where she cared for special needs children at an orphanage, helped with construction projects, and learned about healthcare when medical supplies are in short supply.
Mallory was accepted into University of Kentucky Medical School's Rural Physician Leadership Program Class of 2025. This program only accepts up to 12 students per year. Upon completion, Mallory will earn an MD from the University of Kentucky Medical School and a Certificate in Health Systems Leadership from Morehead State University.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
