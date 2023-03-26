A Gray, Ky. man is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center for setting fire to a residence in southern Laurel County on Friday.
Information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office states that 55-year-old Craig Waldroupe was taken into custody after deputies responded to a house fire on KY 233, 12 miles south of London, around 8 a.m. Friday. The investigation by deputies indicated that Waldroupe had set the house on fire. It was also learned that he had a warrant from Whitley County.
Waldroupe also was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe. He was charged with third-degree arson, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally charged on the Whitley County warrant for failure to appear in court for unlawful possession of a meth precursor. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. No bond amount was listed on Sunday night.
Sgt. Brett Reeves made the arrest. Assisting on the investigation was Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jake Miller, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Campground Volunteer Fire Department, and West Knox Volunteer Fire Department.
