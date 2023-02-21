A Laurel man is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday on charges that he stabbed another man multiple times.
Joshua Bowling, 24, of Tara Estates in London, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after Laurel Sheriff's officials investigated the complaint of a stabbing incident in a mobile home park two miles south of London.
Bowling is accused of stabbing the other man five times, then slashing his back with a knife. The victim sought medical treatment at a local hospital for his injuries.
Bowling is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $100,000 cash bond. He is charged with attempted murder.
He is additionally charged on a Whitley County warrant for first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.