A man was arrested in Laurel County after it was reported he was trying to set his neighbor's hay bales on fire and he was doing martial arts against imaginary people.
Kristopher Lee Engle, age 39, of London was arrested at about 9:03 p.m. Friday.
The arrest occurred off Helvetia Road approximately 2 miles north of London after Laurel County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.
When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation they determined that Engle was under the influence. He was charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree and public intoxication – controlled substances.
Engle was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
