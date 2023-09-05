A preliminary hearing was scheduled for today, Sept. 5, for a man accused of rape, incest and sodomy.
Lanny Hacker, 70, of London, was arrested on last Thursday as part of an investigation by Laurel Sheriff's officials.
Hacker is charged with first-degree rape; first-degree sodomy; incest — less than 18 years old by a person three or more years older; and unlawful transaction with a minor.
A not guilty plea was entered on Hacker's behalf in Laurel District Court during his arraignment on Friday. Bond was set at $100,000 cash.
At press time, Hacker remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
