A check of a home on Old Whitley Road led to the arrest of a London man who is now accused of sexual offenses involving a teenager.
The arrest of 58-year-old Dana Jones came around 5 a.m. after Laurel Sheriff's deputies responded to a call that a 14-year-old juvenile female was at Jones' home and conducted a welfare check. During that investigation it was learned that Jones had reportedly raped and sexually assaulted the juvenile. Deputies also found sexual material with juveniles on Jones' cell phone.
Jones was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of first-degree; rape first-degree sexual abuse; and possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by minor.
Detective Taylor McDaniel is heading the investigation, and was assisted at the scene by Lieut. Chris Edwards, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy James Fox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.