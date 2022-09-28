A single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon took the life of an East Bernstadt man.
According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Slate Lick Church Road, four miles east of London, around 2 p.m.
Donald J. Howard, 61, of Farris Jones Road, was driving a Kia Soul along the roadway when it left the road and struck a tree. Howard, the sole occupant in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a brief time later.
Sheriff’s Deputies Wes Brown and Dustin Taylor are investigating the accident. Assisting at the scene were London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, McWhorter Fire Department and Laurel County Coroner’s Office.
This is the ninth traffic fatality victim in the county this year.
