The wrong-way driver who collided head on with another vehicle on Interstate 75 in July was indicted on Monday by a Laurel grand jury.
Joshua Poore, 21, of Harvard Avenue in Clovis, CA, is charged with three counts of murder from the crash.
Poore was driving a Toyota Tacoma, traveling north in the southbound lane. Laurel Dispatch reported receiving calls on the driver as he passed the weigh station in southern Laurel County. It has not been determined where Poore entered the wrong lane of the interstate, but it was near the 38-mile marker when he crashed into a Nissan Altima. All three passengers in the vehicle - Deshawn Love, Kevin Criglear and Alihya Dukes, all 25 years old - were pronounced dead at the scene.
Poore was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for his injuries. Toxicology testing showed that Poore's blood alcohol level was .22 - more than three times the limit of .08 in Kentucky. Because Poore was under the influence of intoxicants, he is charged with murder, in compliance with Kentucky's statutes.
He was under the custody of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office while hospitalized but was transferred to the Laurel County Detention Center on July 27 after being released from the hospital. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.
However, court documents indicate that Poore's bond could be reduced, with the notation that "bond is under submission." Poore is now set for a pretrial conference in Laurel Circuit Court on Dec. 14. He is being represented by attorney Douglas Benge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.