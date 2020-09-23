LAUREL COUNTY — A Laurel County grand jury returned an indictment for an Ohio man who crashed into stalled traffic resulting in the death of a Williamsburg woman in May.
Andrew Paul Klinetop, 34, of Mansfield, Ohio was indicted Friday on one count of manslaughter in the second degree and assault in the second degree.
Klinetop was involved in a crash that occurred approximately six miles west of London on West Ky. 80 on May 7.
A crash earlier that morning had stalled traffic heading westbound on West Ky. 80.
Klinetop was driving a tractor trailer on the day of the incident and at the time said he had looked down at his GPS and when he looked up, saw the stalled traffic, slammed on his brakes but could not stop.
In doing so, his 18-wheeler struck an SUV driven by Ashley Megan Estes, age 27, of Williamsburg pushing it into a flatbed trailer. The tractor trailer then veered off the road into the median.
Estes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. A 3-year-old female in the vehicle with Estes was seriously injured. The 3-year-old was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for serious injuries.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
