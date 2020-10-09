A London man is dead following a four-wheeler crash in western Laurel County on Thursday night.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release, 19-year-old Kevin Brummett, of London, was riding a four-wheeler along a driveway on Joe Hooker Road, seven miles west of London, when he lost control in a grassy area and struck a tree. Brummett was ejected from the four-wheeler.
He was transported to Saint Joseph London by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County for critical injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Assisting at the scene were : K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Travis Napier, and Deputy Dylan Messer. Other agencies assisting were Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire Department, and London Laurel Rescue Squad. Deputy Daniel Reed is heading the investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
This is the second four-wheeler fatality in three weeks - the other being a 15-year-old who died on Sept. 19 - and the third ATV fatality this year. This is also the ninth traffic-related fatality of the year in the county.
At this time last year, there had been only seven traffic-related deaths although 2018 was one of the deadliest years for traffic fatalities in Laurel County, with 18 deaths and the next highest number occurring in 2012 with 17 deaths. Over the past 10 years, traffic related fatalities have averaged just over 12 deaths each year in the county.
