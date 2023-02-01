Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix Possible Late Tonight into Thursday Morning... Areas of light freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and snow will be possible late tonight as another system brings precipitation in from the southwest over the colder airmass in place over eastern Kentucky. Impacts to travel will be possible, mainly on bridges, overpasses, and ridgetops. Slow down and exercise caution if traveling late tonight and during the Thursday morning commute. Allow extra time to reach your destination.