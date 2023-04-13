The Knox County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning in the Gray community has been taken into custody following a manhunt launched by Kentucky State Police Post 10 and the Knox County Sheriff's Department.
According to KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs, Public Information Officer for Post 10, Brian Smith, 40, of Gray, was in custody after detectives were able to make contact with him by phone. Smith agreed to turn himself in and was arrested on KY 830 just inside Laurel County near the Knox County line at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Smith is expected to be lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on the charge of murder.
Smith was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Shelby Mcintyre, 42, before 4:55 a.m. Thursday at a Dr. Parker Lane residence in the Gray community.
KSP Det. Aaron Frederick is leading the investigation and was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff's Department and Knox County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.