A man wanted on numerous violations was arrested early Monday morning and is now lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Trevor D. Burkhart, 23, of Kentucky Hollow Road in London, was arrested by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner at approximately 7:55 a.m. Monday. The arrest occurred on Litton Town Road, approximately five miles north of London while Dep. Turner was conducting a theft investigation at a residence off Dean Hundley Road.
While at the residence, according to the sheriff’s office, Dep. Turner heard a motorcycle takeoff from nearby and drive by at a high rate of speed. The deputy recognized the driver as Burkhart, whom he knew to be wanted on multiple felony warrants of arrest.
Dep. Turner entered his patrol vehicle and activated his emergency equipment attempting to stop the motorcycle that was fleeing from him. However, the vehicle failed to stop — traveling onto Litton Town Road and entering a sharp curve at a high rate of speed where the motorcycle went out of control, striking a mailbox and ejecting the driver as well as an unnamed female passenger.
Burkhart then surrendered to Dep. Turner and was taken into custody without incident. Burkhart was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine upon arrest.
It was then learned through investigation that the motorcycle had just been stolen from a garage close to where Dep. Turner was conducting his investigation and that the owner did not even know the motorcycle had been stolen until contacted by the Sheriff’s office to inform that they had recovered the bike following a pursuit. The bike was a black colored FLT series Harley Davidson and has been returned to its lawful owner.
Burkhart was charged with second-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more but under $1 million (the Harley motorcycle); first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle; speeding; reckless driving; first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
In addition, Dep. Brad Mink charged Burkhart with theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more but under $1 million regarding a Can-Am Defender that had been stolen from a carport at a residence off Muster Hill Road on July 10. It was found later in a wooded area stuck in the mud off Highway 1376.
Burkhart also had numerous warrants. After his arrest for the stolen motorcycle, he was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Dep. Josh Velasco charging first-degree burglary. That incident involved a burglary that occurred off Salem View Road where this individual allegedly fled from the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
Burkhart was also charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, and resisting arrest.
He was also charged on a Laurel District Court warrant obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel charging first-degree wanton endangerment – police officer; first-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot; first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle; resisting arrest; menacing — regarding a traffic stop on Old Crab Orchard Road. In that incident, Burkhart allegedly was a passenger in a vehicle at a traffic stop by Det. McDaniel in which it was determined that Burkhart had four outstanding warrants. Burkhart began fighting with the detective, according to LCSO, and then the vehicle sped off while Det. McDaniel was trying to get Burkhart out of the vehicle.
Another Laurel District Court warrant was also served on Burkhart — obtained by a citizen charging third-degree terroristic threatening in connection to an incident that occurred on School Street in East Bernstadt.
He was additionally charged with failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense and second-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense.
Another Laurel District Court warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; second-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense, was also served on Burkhart.
He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. His bond and past charges with fines total $102,728 cash.
Burkhart is scheduled to be arraigned in Laurel District Court this (Wednesday) morning.
Assisting at the scene of the crashed motorcycle were Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Hunter Disney, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Assisting for London City Police who responded to the scene included Sgt. Troy Truett, K-9 Officer Dylan Messer, Officer Brent France, and Officer Jamie Etherton. Assisting from the Kentucky State Police was Trooper Logan Mallory.
