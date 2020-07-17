LAUREL COUNTY — A Manchester man died Friday afternoon as a result of a single vehicle crash on Hopper Creek Road.
The call came in at 4:52 p.m., according to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
The man was the only occupant in the vehicle and was entrapped. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after being removed from the vehicle.
London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, Campground Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and Laurel County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
