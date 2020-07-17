F51F1F85-7FFA-4726-92EC-BF4BED96EA70.jpeg

Photo submitted A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Manchester man.

LAUREL COUNTY — A Manchester man died Friday afternoon as a result of a single vehicle crash on Hopper Creek Road. 

The call came in at 4:52 p.m., according to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad. 

The man was the only occupant in the vehicle and was entrapped. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after being removed from the vehicle. 

London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, Campground Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and Laurel County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

