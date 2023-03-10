Sentinel logo

Feb. 10

• Rachel Elizabeth Shelton, 21, Williamsburg, director to Caleb Ryan Mills, 23, Williamsburg, lineman

• Christina Nicole Wombles, 28, London, SSI to Brandon Lee Jackson, 30, London, Flavo-Rich

Feb. 13

• Rebecca Lynn Helton, 41, London, respiratory therapist to Clayton Wayne Hazelwood, 49, London, disabled

• Ashleigh Victoria Jasmine Bishop, 20, London, CNA to Justin Carl Garland, 31, London, lawn care technician

• Felicia Elaine McQueen, 29, Corbin, disabled to Andrew James Blea, 28, Corbin, CTA

Feb. 17

• Taylor Nicole Lambeth, 25, London, housekeeper to Michael Anthony Southard, 31, London, housekeeping

Feb. 22

• Tacha Linn Buttery, 42, London, unemployed to Toby Lynn Eldridge, 41, London, ABC Automotive

Feb. 23

• Kayla Marie Couch, 32, Lily, unemployed to Joshua Gray Benton, 33, Lily, unemployed

Feb. 24

• Tammy Diane Austin, 63, London, implementation analyst to Marvin Keith Fenwick, 66, London, retired

• Jessica Sierra Mason, 24, Corbin, cashier to Preston Lee Vetor, 23, East Bernstadt, Minute Mart

• Haley Michelle Smith, 22, London, housekeeping to Jeremy Doyle Smith, 28, London, dish washer

• Alexis Hope Witt, 23, London, unemployed to Clayton Taylor Sexton, 23, Lutterell, TX, school teacher

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you