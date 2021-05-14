There are some exceptions to the lifting of the mask mandate. The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, long term care facilities like nursing homes, prisons, and homeless shelters.
“Folks, this is outstanding,” Beshear said on a video. “It means that we are so close to normalcy, and we are going to be changing Kentucky’s mask mandate to be the same as the CDC guidelines.”
The CDC says encouraging people to get their COVID vaccine was a factor in changing the guidelines, and the governor says he agrees.
“You ought to go get your shot of hope if you haven’t,” Beshear stated. “There are hundreds of thousands of available appointments right now to get vaccinated. When you get vaccinated, the CDC says it’s safe to take that mask off.”
The governor plans to hold a virtual press conference, Friday at 10:30 a.m., EDT, which can be viewed live on his Facebook page and YouTube channel.
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, says he wants to see things taken one step further. “Today’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is just further evidence that we are well past the time for this mandate to expire and our state to go even further in eliminating capacity restrictions.”
The CDC says they consider people fully vaccinated two weeks after having their second shot of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson
vaccine.
Thursday also marked the first day that the Pfizer vaccine can be administered to children ages 12 to 15. The lower age limit still does not apply to either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Parental consent is required for all children below the age of 18, before they can be vaccinated.
To see all vaccination sites in Kentucky, the vaccines they offer, and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov.
To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov, and choose your county from the crop-down menu.
